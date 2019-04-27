Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple Payoffs 4/2/2023

Royal Palm Meet Gets Underway Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park closed Sunday with a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool that yielded multiple $8,187.14 winning payoffs.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 19 consecutive racing days following a March 5 mandatory payout, leaving a jackpot carryover pool of $955,872 heading into Sunday wagering.

A total of $5,911,235 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 pool Sunday.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Thursday, the opening day of Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Meet. Racing will be conducted four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, with a 12:40 p.m. first-race post time.

Who’s Hot: Leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr., who notched his sixth win on Saturday’s program aboard Forte in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1), got off to a fast start Sunday by winning Race 1 aboard Spirit Animal ($9.20). He went on to win Race 7 on Race Craft ($7.20) and close out his sensational meet with a victory aboard Shootoutthelights ($4.60) in Race 11.

Luis Saez rode back-to-back-back winners on Avant Glory ($5.60) in Race 5, Sarawat ($6.80) in Race 5, and Any Port ($13.20) in Race 6.