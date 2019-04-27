Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Thursday’s Card 6/26/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held at Gulfstream Park Thursday, the final racing day of the fiscal year.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the seventh racing day since a June 11 mandatory payout, producing a jackpot pool of $131,153 for the start of Thursday’s Rainbow 6 wagering.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Mandatory payouts are also scheduled for Thursday’s Late Pick 5 and the last-race Super Hi-5.