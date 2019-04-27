Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Sunday at Gulfstream 6/11/2022

Jackpot Pool Expected to Approach $4 Million

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the pool is expected to approach $4 million or more.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for 24 consecutive racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 jackpot payoff April 28. The carryover jackpot pool stood at $604,101 following Saturday’s program.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 9-14 on a 14-race program that will get under way at noon.

The potential life-changing sequence will be kicked off by a $10,000 claiming race on turf in Race 9. A full field of 4-year-olds and up will contest the mile race, which figures to be widely viewed as a ‘spread’ race by handicappers hoping to get past the tough first leg of the Rainbow 6 before keeping their tickets more manageable in less-contentious legs.

Mark Casse-trained Deal Go Down is scheduled to make his 2022 debut in Race 10, a seven-furlong $20,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up. The son of Cairo Prince, who has been training forwardly at Casse’s Ocala farm, debuted at Gulfstream with a victory last year. He is rated at 10-1 in the morning line in an evenly matched nine-horse field.

Matthew O’Connor-trained Isabella’s Dream drops from optional claiming allowance company to run for a $12,500 claiming tag in Race 11, a 1 1/16-mile turf event, in Race 11. The 3-1 morning-line favorite, who set the pace before tiring last time, broke his maiden in $40,000 optional claiming maiden company by 2 ¼ lengths in his previous start. Isabella’s dream faces 11 rivals in another evenly matched contest.

Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado will guide Gustavo Delgado-trained Our Fantasy in Race 12, a seven-furlong optional claiming starter allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares. The 5-2 morning-line favorite was claimed for $20,000 out of a third-place finish for a trainer with positive off-the-claim stats. Kathleen O’Connell-trained American of Course will seek to improve off a string of three runner-up finishes.

The Rainbow 6 will be headlined in Race 13 by the $65,000 Soldier’s Dancer, a 7 ½-furlong turf stakes for Florida-breds on turf. Freedom Matters, who has finished first or second in 19 of 37 career starts, is rated as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a well-balanced field of 9. Freedom Matters is trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., who will also send out stakes veteran Max K.O. Trainer Michael Maker will also be represented by a pair of contenders – Alabama Slammer, an allowance winner at Tampa Bay Downs last time out, and Me and Mr. C, who captured the Mr. Steele stakes last time out.

Rainbow 6 handicappers figure to face a strong challenge in Race 14, a mile-and-70-yard $20,000 claiming race on Tapeta that drew a full field of 12 plus and also-eligible. Michael Maker-trained Sinfulicious, a third-place finisher against slightly better last time out, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite. The 4-year-old son of Twirling Candy will be ridden by Tyler Conner, the Penn National-based jockey who has been riding this weekend at Gulfstream with success.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.