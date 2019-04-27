Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Friday’s Program 6/25/2023

Trainer Peter Walder One Away from 1000-Win Milestone

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool is scheduled for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the seventh racing day following a jackpot hit for $263,655 June 4.

The carryover jackpot pool stands a $149,053.69 heading into Friday’s card.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring an optional claiming allowance with a likely favorite that may well be a popular ‘single’ in Race 5. Terri Pompay-trained Smart Striker will make his first start since finishing second in the Not Surprising Stakes in Friday’s mile-and-70-yard race on Tapeta for Florida-bred 3-year-olds.

Trainer Peter Walder, who notched his 999th career victory with Royal Kitten in Sunday’s Race 6, will have his next shot at the 1000-win milestone with two entries in Friday’s Race 7, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up on the main track. Slim Slow Slider, a winner two starts back in a mile optional claiming allowance, and Big Daddy Dave, who finished second at a mile in his most recent start, will represent Walder in an eight-horse field.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.