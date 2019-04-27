Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Friday’s Program 6/29/2023

Jackpot Pool Expected to Grow Near $1 Million

Walder Has Shot at 1000th Win in Feature

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool is scheduled for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine racing days following a jackpot hit for $263,655 June 4.

The carryover jackpot pool stands a $149,053.69 heading into Friday’s card. The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow near $1 million following betting on Friday.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, kicked off by a 5 ½-furlong bottom claiming race for fillies and mares, including a pair of dropdowns for trainer Georgina Baxter in Rasmalai and Shall Return. Mabee Luckynwild draws the rail for trainer Kelsey Danner.

Race 4, a 5 ½-furlong $12,500 claimer on Tapeta for fillies and mares that have not won two races, drew an evenly matched field that will be a ‘spread’ race for some Rainbow 6 bettors. Mary Eppler-trained Bullock, a dropdown with speed in a race packed with closers, and Kent Sweezey-trained Greek Mojo, a winner on dirt last time out, should have popular support.

Terri Pompay-trained Smart Striker, who will make his first start since finishing second in the June 10 Not Surprising Stakes, may well be a popular Rainbow 6 ‘single’ in Friday’s Race 5, a mile-and-70-yard race on Tapeta for Florida-bred 3-year-olds.Pompay has 28 starters going into the week during the summer meet and is 5-10-6.

A seven-furlong maiden optional claimer follows in Race 6. Ralph Nicks-trained Belts ‘n Brooks, out of a half sister to Grade 1 millionaire Jackson Bend, is set for his 2023 debut after showing some talent in his 2-year-old season; Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Power Humor, who produced a promising third-place finish against better last time out; and Jena Antonucci-trained Danzig Chips, a game second in his second career start June 2; are among the leading contenders.

Trainer Peter Walder will have two shots at the 1000-win milestone in Friday’s Race 7, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up on the main track. Slim Slow Slider, a winner two starts back in a mile optional claiming allowance, and Big Daddy Dave, who finished second at a mile in his most recent start, will represent Walder in an eight-horse field. Big Data enters off a couple second-place finishes for trainer Michael Lerman.

A $12,500 maiden claimer for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta closes out the Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 8. Jose D’Angelo-trained Emergency Response returns following a very game second-place finish against slightly tougher in his Tapeta debut. Amador Sanchez-trained Green Millennium, a son of Curlin, returns as a gelding after racing against better last season. Joe Orseno-trained Nyquest Nix makes his second start off a long layoff in an eight-horse field.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.