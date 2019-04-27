Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Scheduled for Saturday’s Card 2/23/2022

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $1.35 million

Gulfstream to Simulcast Saudi Cup, Saudi Derby and Riyadh Sprint

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool has been scheduled for Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $1.35 million Thursday, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 16 racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Jan. 30.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by a mile turf race for $50,000 claimers in Race 4. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Max K.O., who finished fourth in the Sunshine Turf last time out, is the morning-line favorite at 3-1 while dropping back into the claiming ranks. The Mike Maker-trained Order and Law is also dropping into claiming company after running competitively in stakes in his last four starts.

In the Race 8 feature, a mile starter allowance for older horses on Tapeta, Buenisimo, a winner of two of three starts on the all-weather surface, is scheduled to make his first for trainer Kelsey Danner, who has positive off-the-claim stats.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Gulfstream to Simulcast Saudi Cup, Saudi Derby, Riyadh Dirt Sprint

Mandaloun is scheduled to make his first start since being officially recognized as the 2021 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner in Saturday’s $20 million Saudi Cup.

The Saudi Cup (12:40 p.m.), as well as the Saudi Derby (11:10 a.m.) and the Riyadh Dirt Sprint (11:50 a.m.) will be simulcast at Gulfstream Park prior to a 12-race live program that will get underway at noon.

The Brad Cox-trained Mandaloun, who was declared the winner of the Derby this week upon the disqualification of Medina Spirit, heads the U.S. contingent that includes Art Collector, Midnight Bourbon and Country Grammer.

The $150,000 Royal Delta (G1), a 1 1/16-mile stakes for older fillies and mares featuring the 2022 debut of Eclipse Award champion Letruska, will be featured on Saturday’s card.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr., the three-time defending Championship Meet titlist, rode three winners on Wednesday’s program, scoring aboard Win or Cellar ($3.40) in Race 2, Mystery Bank ($8.20) in Race 4 and Classicstateofmind ($7.60) in Race 5.

Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Kingston Queen ($4.20) in Race 3 and Beth’s Dream ($3.80) in Race 7

Victor Barboza-trained Beth’s Dream romped to her second straight open-lengths score in Wednesday’s Race 7 feature at Gulfstream Park. The 4-year-old daughter of Jess’s Dream, who was winless in two starts last year, rolled to an easy 8 ¾-length victory in the mile feature after breaking her maiden by 9 ¼ lengths Dec. 30.