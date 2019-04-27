Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout at Gulfstream Set for Saturday 9/29/2022

$550,000 Jackpot Pool Guarantee for Friday’s Sunshine Meet Opener

Vasquez, Joseph, Arindel Win Royal Palm Meet Titles

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is scheduled for Saturday’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes program at Gulfstream Park.

Heading into Friday’s program, the Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot pool stood at $392,377. Should the popular multi-race wager go unsolved, the pool is estimated to grow to $1.5 million or more Saturday

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial in Race 7, the $400,000 My Dear Girl in Race 8 and the $400,000 In Reality in Race 10.

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $550,000 Friday, the first day of the Sunshine Meet. The sequence will span Race 4-9, headlined by an optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds in Race 7. Paco Lopez, who ran off with the riding title at Monmouth Park, returns to Gulfstream for the weekend and will ride morning-line favorite Cashier Check in the 1 1/16-mile race on Tapeta.

Miguel Vasquez, who has been a steady presence in South Florida racing since arriving from Panama in 2014, captured his first jockey’s title after riding 108 winners during the Royal Palm Meet that came to a close on Sunday. Vasquez, who will turn 28 Saturday, finished with 23 more winners than runner-up Leonel Reyes. Edgar Perez ranked third with 75 winners.

Saffie Joseph Jr. added the Royal Palm Meet to his growing list of training titles by saddling 68 winners at Gulfstream during the spring and summer months. Rohan Crichton finished second in the standings with 33 winners, while Jose D’Angelo saddled 29 winners.

Arindel, whose Lynx will attempt to sweep the FSS series for fillies in Saturday’s My Dear Girl, led all owners with 15 winners during the Royal Palm Meet. Sonata Stable finished with 12, while St. George Stable won 11 races.