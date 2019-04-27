Mandatory Payout Saturday of Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 8/10/2022

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $425,000 *Saturday’s $65,000 Benny the Bull Draws 8 *

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the pool is expected to be approximately $2 million if not hit Friday.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $425,000 for Friday’s Happy Hour program at Gulfstream. First-race post is set for 2:55 p.m. The Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 4, a five-furlong starter optional claimer for 3-year-olds and up on the Tapeta, and end with Race 9, an allowance optional claimer for fillies and mares at a mile and 70 yards on the Tapeta.

Friday’s sequence also includes a $50,000 maiden claiming event at six-furlongs for 2-year-olds that drew a field of 11.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 13 racing days in a row since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8. The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s $65,000 Benny the Bull Draws 8

Saturday’s featured event, the $65,000 Benny the Bull at six furlongs on the main track, drew a competitive field of eight, many of them running recently behind the Grade 1-placed Willy Boi, who won the Smile Sprint (G3) and Big Drama before finishing third two weeks ago in the Vanderbilt (G1) at Saratoga.

The field includes 2020 Florida Derby (G1) and Swale (G3) runner-up Shivaree, Pudding and Absolute Grit, second and third, respectively, in the Smile Sprint (G3), and King Cab, second in the Big Drama. Also entered is this year’s Swale runner-up Dean Delivers, last year’s Gallant Bob (G2) third-place finisher Real Talk, and stakes winner Gatsby.

The Benny the Bull will be part of Gulfstream’s mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6.