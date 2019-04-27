Maker, D’Angelo Score with Maximus Mischief 2YO Fillies 7/7/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainers Michael Maker and Jose D’Angelo were both very well represented in the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle Friday by promising 2-year-old daughters of Maximus Mischief.

Maker unveiled a Florida-bred daughter by Maximus Mischief in Friday’s Race 2, a $55,000 maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds state-bred fillies at 5 ½ furlongs. Case Chambers’ Let Them Watch was on cruise control under a motionless Hector Diaz Jr. throughout her sparkling debut, in which she overwhelmed her six rivals while scoring by 6 ¼ lengths in 1:04.4.

Let Them Watch ($4.40) is a half-sister to It’s High Time, who captured the 2015 Florida Sire Stakes Desert Vixen two starts after a winning debut.

Although Florida-bred, Let Them Watch in not FSS eligible since Maximus Mischief stands in Kentucky. Maximus Mischief won the first three races of his career, including the 2018 Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct, before finishing third in the 2019 Holy Bull (G2) at Gulfstream in what would be the son of Into Mischief’s final career race.

D’Angelo-trained Escape Room ($3.20), who fell just a half-length short of registering a front-running victory in her June 10 debut at Gulfstream, led throughout the five-furlong distance of Friday’s Race 5, a $65,000 maiden special weight race for juvenile fillies on Tapeta. Owned by Soldi Stable and Ohana Racing LLC, the Kentucky-bred filly ran the five furlongs on the all-weather surface in 57.26 seconds while scoring by 3 ¼ lengths under Leonel Reyes.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the third racing day following a June 30 mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, including the highly anticipated return of Zarak in the Race 8 co-feature.

Zarak looms as a popular ‘single’ in the five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta. The Amador Sanchez-trained son of Constitution was a stakes winner in Chile before making a most promising U.S. debut June 10 at Gulfstream. The Chilean-bred 5-year-old was involved in a pressured pace before coming up just a length short of victory while finishing second at 5 ½ furlongs.

In Saturday’s co-featured Race 3, a mile-and-70-yeard optional claiming allowance on Tapeta, JFG Thoroughbreds’ Aaraj looms as a strong favorite. The Jose D’Angelo-trained 3-year-old returns as a gelding while coming off a two-month hiatus. The son of Commissioner, who has been installed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite, broke his maiden at first asking in a Dec. 17 maiden special weight, scoring by 2 ¾ lengths over Arcangelo, who head one on to win the Peter Pan (G3) and Belmont Stakes (G1). Aaraj finished far back in the Swale (G3) behind General Jim in his second start before finishing third in an April 2 optional claiming allowance on Tapeta.