Lynx Remains Undefeated in $200,000 Susan’s Girl 9/3/2022

Arindel Filly Eligible for FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes Sweep

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Arindel’s undefeated Lynx kept her chances of sweeping the 2022 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for fillies alive Saturday at Gulfstream Park, rallying though the stretch to win the $200,000 Susan’s Girl by a dominating 4 ¾ lengths.

The Susan’s Girl, a seven-furlong sprint for fillies, coheadlined Saturday’s program with the $200,000 Affirmed, a seven-furlong open division of the series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited stallions standing in Florida.

Lynx, who captured the first leg of the FSS series while winning the $100,000 Desert Vixen after a slow start Aug. 6, got into the Susan’s Girl early with an alert start under jockey Edgard Zayas. The homebred daughter of Brethren raced in fourth along the backstretch as Cajun Tease opened a clear lead along the backstretch during a 22.53-second first quarter-mile. The early pacesetter continued to show the way on the turn, completing a half-mile in 45.63 seconds, pursued by Time Passage and Guardian Angel. Zayas angled Lynx to the far outside leading the turn into the homestretch, and she responded with a devastating kick to draw away to a convincing victory.

On Oct. 1, Lynx will be eligible to become the first filly to sweep the Florida Sire Stakes series since 2013. Scandalous Act was the last to win the $100,000 Desert Vixen at six furlongs, $200,000 Susan’s Girl at seven furlongs and $400,000 My Dear Girl at 1 1/16 miles.

“Nice to see her a little closer this time. Really, she’s not meant to win these sprints,” Brian Cohen of Arindel said. “So for her to win the first and the second one…the distance won’t be too much of a problem next time.”

With Cajun Tease setting swift fractions, Lynx needed some encouragement from Zayas to keep pace entering the far turn.

“Today she broke a lot better and was a lot closer and sharp. Once I got her to the outside, she started coming and coming,” Zayas said. “Seven furlongs is a tough race for fillies the first time but I wasn’t concerned about her finishing. I knew they would come back.

“She’s still learning,” he added. “She’ll be better next time. She was better this time than last time.”

Trainer Carlos David gave kudos to Zayas for his well-executed ride.

“I told Edgard it was key to get a good break. Last time, she had been off so long, she broke a little slow and it took her a little while to get into the race. That was key that she got a good break and was up there with the bunch,” David said. “She was able to take a bit of a breather, then came around and finished strong. I have to give it up to Edgard. He did a great job getting her up there, taking her out and getting that ultimate gear.”

Lynx ran seven furlongs in 1:25.79 to win her third race without defeat. Guardian Angel finished second, 1 ½ lengths ahead of Cajun Tease.

David saddled Arindel’s Octane for Florida Sire stakes victories last year in the $200,000 Affirmed and the $400,000 In Reality.

“I have to thank these guys [Arindel],” David said. “They usually have a bunch of babies, and I’ve been lucky enough to get ones who make it to these races. I’m blessed.”

Lynx is just the latest Florida Sire Stakes success for Brethren, who also sired Octane.

“I think durable is a good word. They all get to the track, they all run. They all do a little of everything,” Cohen said.