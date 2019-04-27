Lynx Pounces to Capture $100,000 Desert Vixen 8/6/2022

Arindel Filly Wins 1st Leg of Florida Sire Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lynx lagged behind a contested pace during the early going of Saturday’s $100,000 Desert Vixen before pouncing on her tiring rivals in the stretch to prevail by 1 ¼ lengths in the first leg of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series at Gulfstream Park.

The six-furlong Desert Vixen co-headlined Saturday’s program with the $100,000 Dr. Fager, the six-furlong open division, while kicking off the 2022 series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited stallions standing in Florida.

Lynx is an Arindel homebred daughter of Brethren. Lynx returned $8.40 and covered the six furlongs in 1:12.53.

“First of all, I’m really grateful to have Arindel on my side. They’ve been great. I think [Brethren] is one of the top Florida-bred stallions right now. I got a hang of training them,” said winning trainer Carlos David, who saddled Arindel’s Octane to victories in the $200,000 Affirmed and $400,000 In Reality during the 2021 Florida Sire Stakes series.

Lynx, who overcame traffic to capture her May 19 debut by 1 ¾ lengths, raced in sixth along the backstretch and around the far turn, taking kickback from the heated competition in front of her. Go Lil Lady raced head-to-head with Girl Bye while vying for pacesetting honors with Gemma’s Curls in close pursuit.

Gemma’s Curls made a three-wide sweep under Luca Panici to take the lead turning for home and open a clear lead in mid-stretch, only to shorten stride in deep stretch. Meanwhile, Lynx kicked in with an outside drive under Edgard Zayas to pass the tiring leader and win going away.

“I think it worked out the way we wanted,” Zayas said. “Before the race, Carlos told me, ‘There is plenty of speed. Don’t rush out of there. Let the speed kill each other and when you’re ready to make a move, go to the outside and make one move.’ That’s what we did. She was there for us.”

Gemma’s Curls, a daughter of Bucchero, held second, 2 ¾ lengths ahead of late-running Trust Me, a daughter of Big Beast who finished second behind Lynx in her debut before graduating impressively June 17. Lynx ran six furlongs in 1:12.53 after racing far back during the first half-mile run in 45.93 seconds.

“I didn’t want her to be that far back,” David said. “When she broke out of the gate she got in a little trouble and it cost us a little, a couple lengths, but she finished up so good. I’m really excited about the next couple races.

“I got to give it to Zayas. He came to Palm Meadows to breeze her to get to know her a little bit because Paco [Lopez] rode her the first time.”

The Florida Sire Stakes series for fillies will continue on Sept. 3 with the $200,000 Susan’s Girl for fillies at seven furlongs and on Oct. 1 with the $400,000 My Dear Girl for fillies at 1 1/16 miles.

“I think she’s going to love seven furlongs. I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. I look forward to that,” Zayas said. “She was getting all the kickback and she didn’t mind it at all. She was very professional on that end. That’s why I think she’ll love the seven furlongs. She won’t be as far back. She’ll be closer before she makes her move.”