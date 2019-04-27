Long Range Toddy Makes Long-Awaited Return to Winner’s Circle 7/16/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Long Range Toddy, a prominent contender on the Road to the Kentucky Derby in 2019, exerted his back class to capture Sunday’s Race 8 feature at Gulfstream Park, visiting a winner’s circle for the first time since he won the 2019 Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park.

Making his first start for Zenith Stable and trainer Victor Barboza Jr., the 7-year-old son of Take Charge Indy stalked the early pace before drawing clear by 2 ¼ lengths under Emisael Jaramillo. Long Range Toddy boosted his career earnings over $1.2 million while running seven furlongs in 1:22.47 in his first start since finishing off the board in the April 8 Commonwealth (G2) at Keeneland for owner/breeder Willis Horton Racing LLC and trainer Dallas Stewart.

“The horse came into my barn three months ago, but I waited to give confidence to the horse. It was a good race for the horse,” Barboza said. “I was impressed. The next time, he’ll run in a stake. I don’t know if it will be at Gulfstream or somewhere else.”

Long Range Toddy ($6.80), who finished 16th in the 2019 Kentucky Derby (G1), has been graded-placed multiple times since his Rebel score but had been unable to break through with a win in 29 subsequent starts.

Tyler Conner and Saffie Joseph Jr., who teamed to win Saturday’s $75,000 Powder Break with Transient, visited the winner’s circle with Accomplished Girl following Sunday’s Race 6 co-feature. Accomplished Girl, a $275,000 purchase at the 2022 OBS April 2-year-olds-in-training sale, returned from a three-month freshening to register a front-running score as the 3-2 favorite in the 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta.

Accomplished Girl defeated late-closing Time Passage by three-quarters of a length to complete a successful weekend for Conner, who is based at Penn National.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the eighth racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-9, featuring a highly competitive mile-and-70-yard starter allowance for older fillies and mares on Tapeta. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Battle Cry will seek her sixth win in eight starts, while Roger Laurin-trained Pacific Princess will be looking for her fifth win in eight starts.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.