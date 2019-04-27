Long Range Toddy Developing New Habit of Winning 8/26/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Long Range Toddy is developing a new habit at Gulfstream Park – winning.

After snapping a 29-race losing streak in his prior start, the once highly regarded Triple Crown prospect came right back to win Saturday’s $60,000 Edwin T. Broome Memorial, a one-turn mile overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up named in memory of trainer Eddie Broome, who passed away last fall.

Long Range Toddy, who captured the 2019 Rebel (G2) at Oaklawn before finishing off the board in the Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs, set a solid pace under mild pressure before holding off even-money favorite Big and Classy by a length to go 2-for-2 since being transferred to trainer Victor Barboza Jr. at Gulfstream.

Zenith Racing’s 7-year-old son of Take Charge Indy, whose victory in a July 16 optional claiming allowance was his first success since winning the Rebel, ran a mile in 1:35.84 under Emisael Jaramillo while edging a horse with a well-established reputation as a winner. Big and Classy, who had won seven of his previous eight starts, saved ground while chasing Long Range Toddy before making a steady but unsuccessful stretch drive. Long Range Toddy, the 5-2 third betting choice in a field of six, and Big and Classy, who raced beyond seven furlongs for the first time, were 123-pound co-highweights.

“It was a very good race for him today. To me, the mile is the best distance for him,” Barboza said. “The horse who finished second is a good horse. The time was very good today.”

Big and Classy, who is currently tied with four others while leading North America with seven wins, finished 1 ¾ lengths ahead of third-place finisher The Skipper Two.

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $75,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Royal Palm Meet will conclude with Sunday’s nine-race program. Leonel Reyes, who rode three winners Saturday, has clinched the jockey title, while Saffie Joseph Jr. has secured the trainer title.

The Sunshine Meet will get under way next Friday, Aug. 29.