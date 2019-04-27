Letruska Breezes for 2022 Debut in Royal Delta 2/18/2022

Eclipse Champion Tops Noms for Feb. 26 G3 Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. George Stable LLC’s Letruska breezed five furlongs Friday morning at Palm Meadows Training Center in preparation for a scheduled start in the $150,000 Royal Delta (G3) Feb. 26 at Gulfstream Park.

The 6-year-old daughter of Super Saver, who was honored with an Eclipse Award as the nation’s champion older dirt female in 2021, was timed in 1:00.40 at Gulfstream Park’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County. The breeze, which was the fifth fastest of 18 recorded at the distance, followed three straight bullet workouts.

“She breezed very good. I think that she’s ready,” said trainer Fausto Gutierrez, who reported that his star trainee galloped out a mile in 1:45.

Letruska, who is 3-for-3 over Gulfstream’s main track, captured the Rampart (G3) during the 2020-2021 Championship Meet, setting the tone for her remarkable 2021 championship campaign. The

St. George Stable homebred went on to win four Grade 1 stakes, including the Apple Blossom, Ogden Phipps, Spinster and Personal Ensign.

The Kentucky-bred filly, who was undefeated in five starts in Mexico before venturing to Gulfstream Park for the 2019 Clasico del Caribe program, finished a disappointing 10th as the favorite in the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar.

“After 13 months travel, maybe she wasn’t the same horse,” Gutierrez said. “I’m very happy with her. She’s had six weeks in Ocala and came back very strong and very happy.”

Letruska is scheduled to school in the paddock and walking ring during Race 2 on Saturday’s program.

Letruska tops the list of 12 nominations for the Royal Delta, which includes the Kenny McPeek trained duo of Crazy Beautiful, who captured last year’s Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), and Envoutante, who is scheduled to run in the March 5 Beholder at Santa Anita. The McPeek fillies breezed five furlongs in 1:00.62 Friday morning at Gulfstream.

Graded stakes-placed Allworthy, who finished third in this season’s Rampart and second in a Tampa stakes for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.; Antonio Sano-trained Don’t Get Khozy, second in the Rampart; Rob Atras-trained Battle Bling, winner of the Ladies at Aqueduct last time out; and Patrick Biancone-trained Kelsey’s Cross, a multiple graded stakes-placed veteran; are also nominated.