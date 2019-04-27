Leonel Reyes Enjoying Breakthrough Meet 5/26/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Leonel Reyes rode more winners at Gulfstream Park Friday while continuing to enjoy a breakthrough meet that has seen him shoot to the top of the jockey’s standings for the Royal Palm Meet.

The 37-year-old journeyman opened up an 18-win lead with his 45th victory of the Royal Palm Meet aboard Imonra, who scored a 2 ¾-length victory over favored Flakes in the Race 8 feature, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies.

“When you cross the wire first, there is more opportunity to ride for more trainers. I thank the trainers who are supporting me at this moment,” said Reyes after recording his second three-win day from his last three racing programs. “I try my best in every race.”

Reyes has steadily established himself in the Gulfstream jockey’s room since arriving in 2016 from Venezuela, where he had ridden 1400 winners, but has stepped up in a big way during the current meet. Reyes is represented by agent Jose Sanchez, who has had his book since his arrival at Gulfstream.

Reyes rode a pair of winners Friday for leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who saddled Imonra ($4.60) for her second straight victory in Friday’s feature, in which she stalked pacesetting Flakes, the 6-5 favorite, into the stretch before drawing clear.

“I got a good position in the race and when I asked her, she responded,” Reyes said. “She’s a very nice filly.”

Peter Vegso’s Imonra, a 3-year-old daughter of Violence, was coming off an impressive 11 ¾-length maiden victory. BC Racing LLC’s Flakes, who finished third in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) in her most recent start, held second, 11 lengths clear of Kikilove.

Il Miracolo Tunes Up for G1 Belmont Stakes

Alexandres LLC’s Il Miracolo breezed five furlongs at Gulfstream Park Friday morning in preparation for a scheduled start in the June 10 Belmont Stakes (G1). The Antonio Sano-trained son of Gun Runner was timed in 1:01.06, the fastest clocking of 15 workouts recorded at the distance.

Antonio Sano-trained Il Miracolo returned from a sixth-place finish in the April 1 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) with a sharp front-running 1 ¾-length victory in a mile optional claiming allowance May 11 at Gulfstream.

Maikol Hernandez Rides First Winner in U.S.

Jockey Maikol Hernandez collected his first victory in the U.S. aboard Glorious Wave Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The 24-year-old seven-pound apprentice attended the Eibar Coa Jockey Academy in Venezuela, where he launched his career with nine victories before venturing to South Florida late last year.

Nestor Cascallares trained Glorious Wave ($15.20) scored by 2 ¼ lengths to provide Hernandez with his first U.S. win in Race 4, a five-furlong maiden claiming race on Tapeta.

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $150,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing days following a mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $60,000 Pembroke Lakes, a five-furlong overnight handicap for 2-year-olds and up on turf carded as Race 10. Multiple-stakes winner Warrior’s Pride is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a highly competitive field of 10.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.