Leonel Reyes Enjoying Breakthrough Meet at Gulfstream 8/20/2023

Venezuelan Native on His Way to First U.S. Riding Title

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Having steadily earned the respect of the horsemen, as well as the bettors, at Gulfstream Park, Leonel Reyes is on the verge of capturing the Royal Palm Meet riding title.

With three programs remaining in the 2023 Royal Palm Meet, Leonel Reyes is well on his way to clinching his first title in the U.S. since venturing from Venezuela in 2016, holding an 87-71 lead over Edwin Gonzalez after riding two winners Sunday.

Reyes had ridden more than 1,400 winners in Venezuela before making South Florida his home and establishing himself as a smart and seasoned professional.

“My agent has done a great job. The key is to work hard every day, every morning,” said the 37-year-old journeyman after guiding Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Li Li Bear to a hard-fought front-running triumph in Race 2 on Sunday’s program. “I’ve won titles in Venezuela, but this is my first here. I thank the owners and the trainers, my team and my family for all the support.”

Reyes, who is represented by agent Jose Sanchez, has surpassed the 100-win mark for the second time in two years while winning the confidence of Gulfstream’s top stables.

Meanwhile, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has his seventh consecutive training title at Gulfstream virtually wrapped up.

Joseph, who has won back-to-back Championship Meet titles, has separated himself from Jose D’Angelo in recent weeks to hold a 64-51 lead.

Gulfstream’s Sunshine Meet will get underway Friday, Sept. 1.

Rainbow 6 Goes Unsolved on First Day after Mandatory Payout

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Sunday on the first day following a mandatory payout at Gulfstream Park.

Saturday’s mandatory payout yielded multiple $11,351.48 payoffs after the popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 20 consecutive programs.

There will be a Rainbow 6 carryover of $10,453.72 heading into Friday’s program.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $4962.77 heading into Friday’s card.