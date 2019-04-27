Late Pick 5 Carryover of $75,692 Highlights Friday Card 12/1/2022

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Stands at $71,037

First Day on New Turf Course Scheduled for Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Friday’s nine-race program at Gulfstream Park will be highlighted by a $75,698.10 Late Pick 5 carryover and the first races on the new turf course.

No one picked the winners of all five races in the Late Pick 5 sequence that spanned Races 5-9. Tickets with four winners were each worth $6,308.15.

Friday’s Late Pick 5 sequence will span Races 5-9.

No one picked the winners of all six races in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 that spanned Races 4-9. Tickets with five winners were each worth $9,390.46.

There will be a $71,037 jackpot pool heading int Friday’s Rainbow 6 wagering.

There will also be a $2251.90 Super Hi-5 carryover heading into Friday’s program.

Late-morning rains forced the first scheduled races on the new turf course to be transferred to the Tapeta course Thursday. Turf racing is scheduled to return on Friday’s program with three grass races.

Hot-riding Leonel Reyes notched a three-win day Thursday, his sixth consecutive multi-win racing day. The 36-year-old veteran scored aboard Kentucky Pride ($19.40) in Race 2, Jolly Miss Jill ($26) in Race 6 and Doo Wop Don ($13) in Race 7.