Last Leaf Breaks Through on Dirt in Game Face 6/18/2022

Ramsey Solution Returns to Win Coral Gables Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Monarch Stables Inc.’s Last Leaf returned to the main track and the 3-year-old filly division Saturday to capture the $75,000 Game Face Stakes at Gulfstream Park

The Ron Spatz-trained daughter of Not This Time ($10.80), who finished fifth against the boys in the Roar Stakes on turf last time out, pressed the pace, shook off a stretch challenge from favored stablemate Freedom Speaks and drew away to a 3 ½-length victory under Miguel Vasquez.

Last Leaf, a two-time stakes winner on turf who defeated males in last year’s Hollywood Beach, captured her first stakes on dirt in the Game Face. Reitman Stables LLC’s Freedom Speaks, the 6-5 favorite who captured her recent debut very impressively on Tapeta, got away from the starting gate a bit slowly before advancing into contention at the top of the stretch. The daughter of American Freedom settled for second under Emisael Jaramillo, a half-length ahead of Rapturous, the early trailer who closed mildly in the stretch under Luca Panici.

“Going in, I thought Last Leaf got a perfect [outside] post position for her. She likes to be out there and not get a lot of dirt in her face. The other filly didn’t get a very good trip. She got off a little slow, got shut off and bumped. Everything happened and she still ran a good race,” Spatz said.

Last Leaf, who finished third in the Forward Gal (G3) on dirt during the Championship Meet, ran 6 ½ furlongs in 1:16.78.

“Last Leaf is a great little horse. She’s small and she’s got a big heart,” Spatz said.

In the $60,000 Coral Gables, Kenneth & Sarah Ramsey’s Ramsey Solution drove to the lead down the stretch to win under Leonel Reyes while covering a 1 1/16-mile Tapeta course in 1:43.43. Eamonn was second and the pacesetter Calibrator was third. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. Ramsey Solution was making his first start in 11 months since finishing second by a neck in July in the Baltimore-Washington Turf Cup at Laurel Park.

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third racing day in a row following last Saturday’s mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.