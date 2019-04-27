Lamplighter Jack Shines Bright on Tapeta Course 7/10/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lamplighter Jack certainly has found a home on the Tapeta surface at Gulfstream Park, where the Joe Orseno-trained 4-year-old gelding rolled to his fourth straight victory over the all-weather surface in Sunday’s Race 8 feature.

“He’s come out of nowhere,” said Orseno, whose trainee has captured his last four races by a combined 14 lengths.

Lamplighter Jack, the 9-5 favorite ridden by Edgar Perez, went right to the front in the 1 1/16-mile optional claiming starter allowance, shook off a backstretch challenge from Uno Tiger, the 2-1 second choice who has also shown an affinity for Tapeta, and sped away from his rivals to win by seven lengths without pressure.

“There were some tricks to him that I finally figured out,” Orseno said. “The owner has been very patient, and we’ve turned him into a really nice horse.”

Lamplighter Jack, who set comfortable fractions of 24.71 and 48.70 for a half mile, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.82 to win his ninth race in 19 career starts. The son of Fed Biz has demonstrated versatility during his career, winning three of nine starts on fast dirt tracks, three of three starts on wet main tracks, and two of four on turf. The Kentucky-bred gelding has stepped up his game on Tapeta.

“It’s the best thing they ever did her with all the rain we get here,” Orseno said.

Yamato saved ground under Junior Alvarado while stalking the pace and finished second, a length ahead of late-closing Universal Payday.

White Abarrio Breezes 4F Sunday at Gulfstream Park

Curlin Florida Derby (G1) winner White Abarrio breezed a half-mile in 48.57 seconds Sunday morning at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a scheduled start in the July 23 Haskell (G1) at Monmouth.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained son of Race Day turned in his second workout since finishing second behind Tawny Port in the June 25 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown. Classic Causeway, who finished third, 1 ¼ lengths behind White Abarrio in the Ohio Derby, came back to pull off an upset in Saturday’s Belmont Derby (G1) in his turf debut.

Joseph-trained Ny Traffic nearly pulled off an upset in the 2020 Haskell, in which Ny Traffic finished a nose behind Authentic, who went on to win the Kentucky Derby (G1) and the 3-year-old and Horse of the Year Eclipse Awards.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the second racing day since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Happy Hour Racing card will get under way at 2:55 p.m.

Silks will offer full card simulcasting every day of the Saratoga meeting, which gets under way on Thursday.