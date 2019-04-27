Kingscote Rides First U.S. Winner at Gulfstream Park 2/11/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British jockey Richard Kingscote broke through with his first victory in the United States on his last day of his winter sojourn at Gulfstream Park.

The 36-year-old jockey, who rode Desert Crown to victory in last season’s Epsom Derby (G1), guided Bill Mott-trained Arthur’s Ride ($6.40) to an impressive and hard-fought triumph in the Race 10, an $84,000 maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds.

“I’m really pleased. It’s my last day riding, so I’m grateful to the folks for putting me up and it’s nice to get a winner before heading home,” Kingscote said. “Mr. Mott is a great trainer, knows what he’s doing and fair play to him for putting me on a live chance.”

Kingscote set the pace under Arthur’s Pride while under heavy pressure from favored Case and Dreamlike along the backstretch to the top of the stretch. Arthur’s Tale held a clear lead in mid-stretch and held gamely to hold off a resurgent Dreamlike to win by 1 ½ lengths.

Kingscote, who picked up the mount aboard Arthur’s Ride Saturday morning, had 16 previous mounts since arriving in mid-January.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been good. Things are very different out here, but I’ve enjoyed it. The lifestyle is great, Kingscote said. “I didn’t expect to be getting a winner, so I’m pleased we got one.”

Kingscote will linger in South Florida for a few more days before taking the long way back to England.

“The kids are coming up next week, we’ve got a few days and then I’m home Thursday,” Kingscote said. “Saudi next week and back to work at home.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $500,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the ninth racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including five straight maiden special weight or optional claiming allowances with purses off $84,000 or higher.

An $86,000 entry-level optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up kicks off the sequence. The six-furlong sprint attracted a well-matched field that includes Starship Renegade, who incoming off a sharp 3 ¾-length victory in the same condition for Florida-breds. Todd Pletcher-trained Bourbon Ready, who scored in a maiden optional claimer by 10 ¼ lengths, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite.

A six-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies with an $84,000 purse follows in Race 7, boasting a field that includes a Brendan Walsh-trained daughter of Into Mischief, a Shug McGaughey-trained daughter of Quality Road, and a daughter of Justify trained by Chad Brown, among several well-bred fillies.

A first-level optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up with an $86,000 purse drew a full field for a mile turf event in Race 8. Penner Ash, a son of Curlin who lost a Keeneland allowance by a neck while finishing third in his last race, is scheduled to make his first start for trainer Michael Maker. Jimmy Toner-trained Siege of Boston, a son of War Front, is coming off a 3 ½-length maiden score at a mile on turf at Aqueduct.

An $84,000 maiden race for 3-year-old fillies at a mile in Race 9 drew a field of 10, including Juddmonte homebred Forenoon, a debuting daughter of Arrogate trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott; Chad Brown-trained Get Your Kicks, a debuting daughter of Quality Road; and Seduction, a daughter of Bernardini trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher; is set to make her Gulfstream debut after finishing second in her career debut at Aqueduct.

A mile optional claiming allowance on turf with an $86,000 purse drew a highly competitive field of 10 3-year-old fillies for Race 10. Mott-trained American Rockette, who finished fourth in back-to-back Grade 1 stakes last season, is scheduled to make her 2023 debut. Christophe Clement-trained Breath Away, Breath Away, an English-bred daughter of Bated Breath, returns after rallying to graduate over the Gulfstream turf in her debut.

A five-furlong dash for $10,000 claimers on Tapeta closes out the sequence in Race 11.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano rode four winners Saturday aboard Watch the Music ($7.20) in Race 5, Therapist ($5.60) in Race 8, Webslinger ($4.60) in Race 9 and Sand Dancer ($6.20) in Race 12.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. and jockey Edgard Zayas teamed for victories by Kartano ($4.80) in Race 4 and Watch the Music ($7.20) in Race 5.