HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Undefeated in three stakes starts at Gulfstream last season, Winngate Stables LLC’s Kathleen O., breezed a half-mile at Payson Park Sunday morning in preparation for Saturday’s $150,000 Royal Delta (G3).

The 4-year-old daughter of Upstart, who captured the Cash Run, Davona Dale (G2) and the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) by a combined 13 ¼ lengths during the 2021-2022 Championship Meet, worked a half-mile in 49.40 seconds and galloped out five furlongs, said Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey.

“I think she’s grown up quite a bit. I worked her at Payson and I thought she worked really well,” McGaughey said. “We’ve gotten a good bottom into her and physically, we couldn’t get her any fitter.”

Kathleen O. came off a six-month layoff to finish a close second in the Nov. 22 Comely (G3) at Aqueduct.

Kathleen O. will meet six older fillies and mares in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta, including Classy Edition, who finished two lengths behind Kathleen O. in the Davona Dale and returned from a nine-month layoff to impressively win an optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream by 5 ¼ lengths.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $550,000 Wednesday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 10th racing day following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by an $86,000 optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares going five furlongs on turf.

Whisper Hill Farm LLC’s Doll Baby, who is scheduled to make her turf debut in the Wednesday feature, is a 4-year-old daughter of Groupie Doll, a two-time Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) winner and two-time Eclipse Award winner who concluded her career with a thrilling late-running victory in the 2014 Hurricane Bertie (G3) at Gulfstream. Doll Baby won at first asking last January on dirt. She returned from a month layoff to finish an even fourth in a Dec. 29 optional claiming allowance on the main track to set up her turf debut Wednesday.

