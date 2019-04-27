Juvenile Zelenskyy ‘Strong’ in Debut Victory 4/22/2022

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Zelenskyy Strong made an auspicious debut at Gulfstream Park Friday, scoring a front-running 10 ¾-length victory in Race 2, a 4 ½-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds.

The son of Uncaptured, the 9-5 second betting choice in a field of seven, bumped briefly with 8-5 favorite Kohaku leaving the starting gate before opening up a clear lead under jockey Emisael Jaramillo. The Peter Walder-trained colt continued on to win with authority, completing the 4 ½ furlongs in 52.27 seconds.

Zelenskyy Strong is a half-brother to multiple-stakes winner Jackson, who earned nearly $485,000 during a career that included a victory in the 2020 World Of Trouble Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3).

Zelenskyy Strong is FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes eligible.

Kohaku, who broke from the rail post position just inside Zelenskyy Strong, chased the winner in vain and finished a distance second under Chantal Sutherland, three-quarters of a length ahead of third-place finisher Awesome Play.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved Friday for the third racing day in a row.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $60,000 Bal Harbour, a seven-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares.

Gerald Bennett-trained R Adios Jersey, unbeaten in six career starts, has been assigned highweight of 125 pounds and has been installed as the even-money favorite in a field of seven. The 4-year-old daughter of Adios Charlie, who began her career with three straight victories at Gulfstream Park, captured the Charles Town Oaks (G3) in her fifth career start last August. She was disqualified from that victory in February due to a positive test for a therapeutic medication overage. That ruling is under appeal. R Adios Jersey came off a 3 ½-month layoff to win a Florida-bred stakes at Tampa Bay Downs by 11 lengths. Antonio Sano-trained Don’t Get Khozy, who has finished first or second in 24 of 39 career starts, is rated second at 7-2.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.