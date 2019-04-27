Juvenile Prospect Lasso Ropes in Rivals in Saturday Debut 6/3/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lasso ($5.80) took time to settle into stride in his debut Saturday at Gulfstream, but after leveling off at the top of the stretch, the Arindel homebred colt quickly roped in his rivals and drew off to an eye-catching score.

The Juan Alvarado-trained son of Brethren stamped himself as an exciting prospect for the 2023 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series while crossing the finish line eased up by 3 ½ lengths under Edgard Zayas. The Florida-bred colt ran five furlongs over a sloppy track in 1:01.30. The $65,000 maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds had been delayed for several minutes due to a thunderstorm, causing some concern for Lasso’s connections.

“We have been on eggshells the past few days because he’s such a high-energy horse and then the storm came,” said Arindel’s stable manager Brian Cohen. “I was surprised how far back he was, but Edgard did a great job not rushing him. He’s a big horse with a lot of talent. He wants to go longer. I went from being discouraged to being very encouraged.”

El Rojo Vivo finished second, a neck ahead of 8-5 favorite Cinco Harley, who set a pressured pace before fading.

Jockey Emisael Jaramillo notched his 1500th win in North America Saturday while scoring aboard Big Martini ($3.80) in Race 6 at Gulfstream Park.

The 46-year-old veteran had achieved superstar status in Venezuela by winning more than 4000 races and 13 national titles, as well as riding three Triple Crown champions, before venturing to South Florida to ride din 2015.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 on Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, including the Race 6 co-feature, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained West Coast Cowboy, who finished second in the Holy Bull (G3) in February, is scheduled to make his first start since finishing seventh in the April 1 Curlin Florida Derby (G1). Edgard Zayas has the call on the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Joseph, who is also slated to saddle Centrodelantero, who finished third in his U.S. debut.

Fan favorite Noble Drama, a multiple-stakes winner with nearly $750,000 in purse earnings, will face six rivals in the Race 9 co-feature, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up. The David Fawkes-trained 8-year-old gelding has won seven of his 10 career races at the one-turn mile distance. Michael Yates-trained stakes performer Cajun Magic is set to return from a brief freshening following a sixth-place finish in the April 1 Ghostzapper (G3).

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.