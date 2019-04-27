Joseph Seeks Continued Success for Gulfstream Road Warriors 8/25/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. will seek to continue the success of Gulfstream Park shippers in out-of-town stakes Friday night, when he will be represented by Officiating in the $1 million Charles Town Classic (G2) and Stellar Ride in the $500,000 Charles Town Oaks (G3),

Vegso Racing Stable’s Officiating certainly has the tougher challenge in the 1 1/8-mile Classic, in which Art Collector will defend his title as the 6-5 favorite. The Joseph trainee, who won the Mr. Prospector (G3) during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet, has taken his show on the road with success, capturing the six-furlong Tom Fool (G3) at Aqueduct and the 1 1/8-mile Cornhusker at Prairie Meadows.

“He’s obviously going to run against much better horses this time, but he’s in good order and we’re hopeful he’ll put up another good showing,” Joseph said. “Stretching out last time at a mile and an eighth, he got the distance. This has been the target since then.”

Hall of Famer Javier Castellano has the call aboard the 4-year-old son of Blame, who is listed at 8-1 in the morning line.

Sonata Stable’s Stellar Ride, who is listed at 8-1 for the seven-furlong Oaks, is coming off a third-pace finish behind next-out winners Last Leaf and Maryquitecontrary in the seven-furlong Azalea at Gulfstream July 16. Last Leaf came back to win the Aug. 14 Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park on the same card that Gulfstream-based Steal Sunshine won the Ellis Park Derby.

“She never stays in the bridle. You always have to ask her. Last time, she lost position again but she stayed on and finished third to the filly that won at Ellis and the other filly that won an allowance the other day,” Joseph said. “I’d love her on the lead. If she can’t be on the lead but is in the first two, she’s a filly that will keep going. That’s why we wanted to stretch her out – seven furlongs there is two turns. We felt that track configuration would help her.”

Arnaldo Bocachica has the call aboard the daughter of Klimt in the Charles Town Oaks, in which Society, fourth in the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) last time out, is rated as the 3-1 morning-line favorite.

Joseph-trained Skippylongstocking, who won the West Virginia Derby (G3) after finishing third in the Belmont Stakes (G1) is gearing up for a start in the Sept. 24 Pennsylvania Derby (G1). White Abarrio, the winner of this year’s $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream, is listed as possible.

“White Abarrio is back working. He’ll work every week with no target. The Pennsylvania Derby is obviously there, but we won’t decide until we get a few more works into him,” Joseph said. “Skippylongstocking is going to the Pennsylvania Derby. White Abarrio is possible, but he’s going to tell us.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for four racing days since the Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

Friday’s Happy Hour program gets underway at 2:55 p.m.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Race 4-9, kicked off by a well-stocked six-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-old fillies in Race 4.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is represented by two well-bred first-time starters in the field of 10 – Christina’s Candy, a daughter of Twirling Candy, and Looking for Hope, a daughter of Practical Joke. Trainer Ralph Nicks is scheduled to unveil Loretta Jo, a daughter of Arrogate.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $6,614.79 heading into Friday’s program.

Silks simulcasting facility will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to accommodate Saratoga’s 11:35 a.m. first-race post time for the Travers Day program.

Tickets are available for Saturday’s Tacos & Tequila ‘Taste at the Track’ event in the Flamingo Room. For information, click here.