Jon Rivera Rides First Career Winner Sunday at Gulfstream 8/13/2023

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $425,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jon Rivera celebrated the first win of his riding career after guiding Pesky to a 1 ¼-length victory in Race 2 of Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The 22-year-old native of Puerto Rico got away from the gate sharply aboard the Arindel homebred 2-year-old colt to chase pacesetter Dudewithaname during the backstretch run of the 5 ½-furlong maiden claiming race. The 10-pound apprentice asked Pesky on the turn into the homestretch, and the Florida-bred son of Union Jackson responded to pass the tiring pacesetter and draw off to a comfortable victory.

“I feel great. It’s a dream come true to be winning races out here and having fun,” said Rivera, whose family has been involved in racing in Puerto Rico for generations.

Rivera ventured from Puerto Rico to Ocala to prepare for his riding career.

“When I came here, I went to Ocala. I want to thank Abracadabra Farms for always giving me a chance,” said Rivera, who also worked for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse for a few years.

Pesky ($9.20), Rivera’s fifth career mount, followed Juan Alvarado-trained stablemate Dot ($5.60) into the winner’s circle to complete an Arindel Daily Double ($31.60) to kick off Sunday’s card..

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed at $425,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 19th racing day following a mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds. C2 Racing Stable LLC and Stefania Farms LLC’s Nautical Star is scheduled to make his first start since finishing off the board following a troubled start in the April Curlin Florida Derby (G1). Train Dan Hurtak’s Lightning Tones, who captured the Carry Back two starts back, is also entered in the deep seven-horse field.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.