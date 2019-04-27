Jockey Cipriano Gil Celebrates First U.S. Winner at Gulfstream 9/10/2023

Poiema Wins One for Late Owner/Trainer in Stormy Embrace

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Cipriano Gil celebrated his first victory in the U.S. after guiding Queen Macha to a half-length triumph in Sunday’s second race at Gulfstream Park.

Carlos Perez-trained Queen Macha ($12.60), who was making her first start in nearly a year in the $35,000 claiming race for fillies and mares on Tapeta, was Gil’s seventh mount since venturing to Gulfstream from Venezuela.

“I thank everyone who has helped me since I came here from Venezuela,” Gil said through a translator. “I’m very happy to get my first winner in the United States.”

The 24-year-old jockey began riding at the age of 15 and has ridden more than 500 winners in Venezuela.

Poiema Pays Tribute to Late Owner/Trainer in Stormy Embrace

Poiema, who campaigned for Larry Bates prior to the highly respected owner/trainer’s passing in July, scored a commanding 5 ½-length victory in Sunday’s $60,000 Stormy Embrace at Gulfstream Park.

“That …was for Larry,” said new owner/trainer Joe Catanese in the winner’s circle while pointing to the sky.

Making her second start for Catanese, the 4-year-old daughter of Neolithic took the lead shortly after the start of the 6 ½-furlong overnight handicap for older fillies and mares and drew away to a comfortable victory under Edgar Perez.

“She’s been training very well. I was looking for her to run a good race,” said Catanese, who saddled Poiema for a second-place finish Aug. 18.

Poiema, the 1-2 favorite in a field of seven, ran 6 ½ furlongs in 1:18.09. She’s Outta Here, a 31-1 long shot who chased Poiema right out of the rate to no avail, finished second, a half-length ahead of Sophia’s Storm.