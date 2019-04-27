Jenny Stamp Debuts for Clement Friday at Gulfstream 11/24/2022

War Front Filly with Tapeta Pedigree Favored at 7-5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Traditionally one of the first prominent out-of-state trainers to arrive in South Florida in advance of the annual Championship Meet, Christophe Clement is scheduled to be well represented on Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

Jenny Stamp has been installed as the 7-5 morning line favorite in her career debut for Clement and West Point Thoroughbreds/ Scarlet Oak Racing in Race 6, a five-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta. The daughter of War Front is out of multiple-stakes winner Henny Jenney, who captured her debut on Tapeta by 6 ¼ lengths at Presque Isle Downs in September 2013 and who captured a pair of stakes over the same all-weather surface. The daughter of Henny Hughes also finished second in the Dogwood (G3) on the main track at Churchill Downs.

Jenny Stamp, who was purchased for $180,000 at the OBS April Sale, is the third foal of Henny Jenney, whose first two foals by American Pharoah have been winless in a total of four starts.

Miguel Vasquez, who leads the Sunshine Meet after capturing the Royal Palm Meet title, has the assignment on the Kentucky-bred filly.

My Racehorse’s Psychedelic Shack is scheduled to make his debut on Tapeta for Clement in Friday’s Race 8 feature, a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on the all-weather surface for 3-year-olds and up. The 4-year-old son of Shackleford has won two of four starts on turf, including a front-running five-furlong score at Delaware Park Sept. 30. Emisael Jaramillo has the call on Psychedelic Shack, who is rated third in the morning line at 5-1.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Unsociable, the 5-2 favorite, is slated to seek his third straight victory while racing for a $50,000 claiming tag. The 3-year-old son of Social Inclusion, who is owned by Joseph and Stefania Farms LLC, has raced exclusively on Tapeta while winning four times and finishing second twice in seven career starts.

Leonel Reyes will fill in for sideline Ailsa Morrison, who was aboard for Unsociable’s two most recent wins.

Clement is also scheduled to send out first-time starter Kharkiv in Race 9, a 1 1/16-mile maiden race on Tapeta for 2-year-old fillies running for a $16,000 claiming tag. The daughter of Clement-trained Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist will break from the No. 1 post position under Edwin Gonzalez.

First-race post time for Friday’s nine-race program is set for 12:35 p.m.