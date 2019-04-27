Jellybean Stretches Out for Saturday’s Our Dear Peggy 9/15/2022

Octane Follows Little Sister in Supporting Allowance

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $350,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – If Jellybean is judged by her family and the company she keeps, the Arindel homebred merits serious consideration in Saturday’s $65,000 Our Dear Peggy at Gulfstream Park.

A full sister to stakes winners Octane and Gatsby, Jellybean will seek the first stakes victory of her brief career in the mile-and-70-yard race for juvenile fillies on Tapeta.

The Carlos David-trained daughter of Brethren enters the Our Dear Peggy off a third-place finish in the 5 ½-furlong Sharp Susan behind impressive next-out winners. Undefeated Showgirl Lynne B, who captured the Aug. 20 Sharp Susan by a length, went on to capture a $250,000 allowance on turf at Kentucky Downs. Le Boiana came back to win a six-furlong allowance on dirt after being subjected to heavy pace pressure throughout the race.

Jellybean, who finished off the board in her debut at 4 ½ furlongs on dirt April 21, graduated in her second start while running five furlongs on Tapeta May 26. The Florida-bred filly returned from a three-month hiatus in the Sharp Susan, in which was forwardly placed throughout.

“Those two races were so spread out from when she broke her maiden in May. We sent her to the farm for a couple of months to relax and brought her back. She was a little bit out of form from that long of a time – three months between races,” David said. “She ran good. She got black type. It made sense going in there.”

Jellybean returns in the Our Dear Peggy in a month’s time, but she will need to be fitter to negotiate two turns successfully.

“She’s been training good. She needed that race. She’s been doing everything right. Of course, I changed her training a little bit, put a little more distance in her gallops,” David said. “She’s been forward in her races. It will be interesting to see if she can relax and sit off the pace instead of going to the lead.”

Emisael Jaramillo has the mount aboard Jellybean.

C2 Racing Stable LLC and Stefania Farms LLC’s Blind Spot is scheduled to make her Tapeta debut Saturday after two sharp efforts on dirt, including a front-running 2 ½-length maiden score last time out.

Edgard Zayas has the return mount on Blind Spot, one of three Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained fillies entered in the Our Dear Peggy. The leading trainer of the Royal Palm Meet will also be represented by Stefania Farms LLC’s Mo Town Madison and Magic Cap Stables’ Rock This Town, both of whom are maidens.

Miracle International Trading Inc.’s Extra Indy, Jeremiah O’Dwyer’s Dropkick Queen, Cal -Ram Racing LLC’s Black Ice, R T Racing Stable’s Mursal and Stephanie’s Charm, Lugamo Racing Stable LLC and Cairoli Racing and Magic Stables LLC’s Vai Via round out the field.

The Our Dear Peggy will be directly followed on Saturday’s card by an optional claiming allowance in Race 10, in which Arindel’s Octane will seek his first victory of the year after dominating the 2021 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.

David-trained Octane won the $200,000 Affirmed at seven-furlongs and the $400,000 In Reality at 1 1/16 miles last season before going on an eight-month hiatus. The son of Brethren faltered late while finishing far back in the July 9 Carry Back before finishing third in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance won by Dean Delivers.

“He’s been slowly getting back in form. It the last race, I was really confident, but we caught Dean Delivers, who is a very strong competitor. We knew when he was scratched from the stake the day before for the allowance race, he was going to be the horse to beat in the race,” David said.

Edgard Zayas has the return mount aboard Octane.

Augustin Stable’s Born Dapper invades from Monmouth Park for a start in the Our Dear Peggy. The Jonathan Thomas-trained daughter of Union Rags is coming off a maiden special weight victory at a mile on turf in her fourth career start following solid efforts at Woodbine and Saratoga.

Edwin Gonzalez has been named to ride the homebred filly.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 on Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the 13 racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, which will include two well-stocked maiden special weight races for juveniles, a pair of optional claiming allowance races and a maiden optional claiming race fore 3-year-olds and up.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.