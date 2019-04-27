Jaime Torres Rides 1st Winner Saturday at Gulfstream 9/17/2022

Heriberto Figueroa Rides 52-1 and 66-1 Winners Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Apprentice jockey Jaime Torres broke through with his first career victory on Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, guiding Takestwotowiggle ($28.20) to a front-running victory in the Race 2 claiming race.

“I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to God and my family for their support,” Torres said. “I’m ready to do my job, work every day, working hard.”

The 23-year-old started exercising horses in his native Puerto Rico before moving to the U.S., where he galloped horses for leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“I started in school to learn to be an exercise rider. I was there like six months and then I came here to work for Saffie as an exercise rider,” Torres said. “The team for Saffie Joseph has taught me a lot, everything I know.”

Agent Kevin Meyocks has Torres’ book.

Takestwotowiggle was Torres’ ninth mount since riding in his first race Aug. 12.

Heriberto Figueroa Rides 52-1 and 66-1 Winners Saturday

Jockey Heriberto Figueroa enjoyed his most productive day since returning to Gulfstream Park from the West Coast in May, lighting up the toteboard with 52-1 and 66-1 winners on Saturday’s card.

“I’ve had a beautiful career in California. I got to ride very good horses for the big trainers,” the 23-year-old younger brother of Gulfstream jockey Luis Figueroa. “It’s what I love to do – to ride horses and win races. I came here to enjoy my family a little bit. I said, ‘I’ll stay for the summer.’ Now, I’m thinking of staying here for a little bit longer.”

Figueroa sent J’s Star Jet ($107.60) to the front on the backstretch in Race 1, a 1 1/16-mile maiden race for $12,500 claimers on Tapeta, before opening up by two lengths in mid-stretch and hanging on for the victory by a half-length.

“I didn’t really know the horse. I just got on the horse and tried to do what the trainer wanted,” Figueroa said.

The Donald Hunt-trained 3-year-old filly graduated in her fourth career start while racing on Lasix and with blinkers for the first time.

Figueroa was more familiar with Takecareofbusness ($134.80), aboard whom he rallied from far back to win by a half-length in Race 4, a five-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds on Tapeta.

“I knew the horse pretty well. I’ve gotten on him a few times at Palm Meadows,” Figueroa said. “The horse has a lot of talent.”

The Joel Santiago-trained son of Bucchero was making his debut.

Figueroa began riding in Puerto Rico in 2018 before venturing to Gulfstream Park and moving on to Southern California, where he completed his apprentice season with 103 victories