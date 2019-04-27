Il Miracolo Breezes 5F at Gulfstream for Belmont Stakes 6/2/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Alexandres LLC’s Il Miracolo breezed five furlongs at Gulfstream Park Friday morning in preparation for a scheduled start in the June 10 Belmont Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park.

The son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner was timed in 1:00.88, the fastest clocking of four recorded at the distance.

The Antonio Sano trainee is coming off a sharp front-running score at Gulfstream in a May 11 optional claiming allowance at a mile in his first start since finishing sixth in the Curlin Florida Derby (G1).

“The horse wants distance and is doing really good, so we’ll try,” Sano said.

Marcos Meneses, who rode a pair of winners on Friday’s program at Gulfstream, will have the return mount aboard Il Miracolo

Il Miracolo is scheduled to ship to Belmont Park Saturday.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $225,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be guaranteed at $225,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including a six-furlong maiden optional claiming event in Race 6, in which Big Martini, who lost his diploma via disqualification last time out following a very gutsy effort, figures to be a popular ‘single.’

In the Race 9 feature, a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares on Tapeta, Mark Casse-trained Meetmeatthebeach, who was beaten by less than a length following a less than ideal trip in her turf debut. The daughter of Bucchero had previously turned in a pair of sharp Tapeta efforts to open her career. Ralph Nicks-trained Fee to Roam returns from a freshening after turning in a pair of big efforts on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.