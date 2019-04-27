ICONIC RAPPERS SUGARHILL GANG TO CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP-HOP WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE AT SPORT OF KINGS THEATER AT GULFSTREAM PARK SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT 8 PM 9/19/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - “I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie, to the hip hip hop-a you don't stop the rock…” These lyrics are considered rap’s most recognizable and iconic lines. The Sugarhill Gang's now-legendary debut 12” single, “Rapper's Delight,” made history in 1979 when it became the biggest-selling 12” single of all time. With more than a million records sold, “Rapper’s Delight” was so iconic it was named one of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs Ever Recorded.” Sugarhill Gang recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of "Rappers Delight" with a worldwide tour.

Now, for one night only, Sugarhill Gang returns to South Florida for the first stop of their US tour celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop to take the stage at The Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL, on Saturday, October 21st. Tickets are available now from $40-$200: click here to get tickets.

The Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park offers an intimate Vegas-style concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section, including cocktail tables with food and beverage available for purchase. Brought to you by Charlie Rock Productions and DJ Sama Entertainment.