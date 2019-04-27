‘Hunter’ Headliner in Friday’s Bay Harbor Islands 6/8/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When last seen at Gulfstream Park, Headline Hunter put the pace pressure on Miss Auramet before drawing away to a 2 ¼-length victory over the favored multiple-stakes winner in the $100,000 Captiva Island at five furlongs on the Tapeta courser March 12.

The 4-year-old daughter of Tapizar is scheduled to clash with Miss Auramet again in Friday’s $60,000 Bay Harbor Islands, an overnight handicap for fillies and mares at five furlongs on turf.

Following her impressive victory in the Captiva Island, which had been scheduled to be contested on turf, Headline Hunter succumbed to early pressure and a blistering pace to finish far back over s ‘good’ turf at Keeneland in the April 16 Giant’s Causeway, a 5 ½-furlong sprint captured by multiple Group 1 stakes winner Campanelle.

“She runs hard every race she’s in. Before the Keeneland race she trained really, really good. She ran on the pace too fast and I think the turf was too soft for her,” trainer Jose D’Angelo said. “I don’t know if she just not better on the Tapeta.

Headline Hunter, who has won four times and finished second once in five starts on the all-weather surface, has run only three times on turf, finishing second and third in her first two tries prior to her run in the Giant’s Causeway.

Edgar Perez has the mount aboard Headline Hunter, who is owned by Al Bianchi Racing LLC, Pro Racing Stable, Corms Racing Stable and On the Rise Again Stable.

David Melin, Leon Ellman and Laurie Plesa’s Miss Auramet will be ready to run in the Bay Harbor Islands at Gulfstream Park on turf or Tapeta.

Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. will have no surface concerns for the 6-year-old daughter of Uncaptured who has collected 11 victories, 10 runner-up finishes and more than $580,000 in earnings during her 30-race career.

“It doesn’t matter what she runs on, to be honest with you,” Plesa said. “She’s been an overachiever, no question about that. She’s the kind of horse you want in your barn.”

Miss Auramet finished second after setting the pace in the May 8 Golden Beach, a five-furlong overnight handicap on turf.

Emisael Jaramillo has the return call on Miss Auramet, a multiple-stakes winner on turf and a stakes winner on dirt.

Donald R. Dizney LLC’s Running Memories, who closely stalked the pace before drawing clear by 1 ¾ lengths in the Golden Beach, will return in the Bay Harbor Islands. The Joe Orseno-trained 4-year-old filly has also demonstrated ability on Tapeta, over which the daughter of Bahamian Squall scored a front-running triumph in a Feb. 18 starter allowance.

e Five Racing Thoroughbreds’ Palomita, who finished third in the Golden Beach, is scheduled to join Running Memories and Miss Auramet in the starting gate again Friday, making her second start off a five-month layoff.

Poseidon’s Passion, Mon Petit Chou and Fulminate round out the field.