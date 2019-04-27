Happy Reunion for Camacho, Omaha Girl in Sunday’s Hallandale Beach 9/24/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Samy Camacho enjoyed a happy reunion with AMO Racing USA’s Omaha Girl Sunday at Gulfstream Park, guiding the daughter of Omaha Beach to a front-running victory in the $65,000 Hallandale Beach.

The 35-year-old Caracas, Venezuela native, who also celebrated a return to Gulfstream Park this weekend after finishing second in the Monmouth Park jockey standings, had previously ridden Omaha Girl to a half-length debut victory at the New Jersey track June 3.

“I knew her from Monmouth. A won with her, then I didn’t ride her in her second race because I was hurt,” Camacho said. “She broke on top today. The pace was 46 [seconds for the first half mile] but I felt like it was 48 because she was so comfortable. All the way I said, ‘I got it.’”

The Jorge Delgado trainee, who finished a troubled fifth in a five-furlong turf race in her second start, had little trouble negotiating the mile over the main track Sunday before prevailing over six other 2-year-old fillies by 2 ½ lengths.

“The first time I rode her she didn’t have blinkers. This time she had blinkers and they really helped,” Camacho said.

Omaha Girl ($10) ran a mile in 1:39 after setting fractions of 23.40, 46.30 and 1:11.54 for the first six furlongs. Arindel’s Kiss and Hepburn, who both went to post at 3-2 odds while racing uncoupled, finished a neck apart while finishing second and third, respectively.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $175,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $175,000 for Sunday’s program. The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.