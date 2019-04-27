Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Returns $72,766 8/13/2022

18 winners

Pudding Takes Benny the Bull

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There were 18 tickets with all six winners in Gulfstream mandatory Rainbow 6 payout Saturday, with each ticket returning $72,766.04.

The Rainbow 6 started with 8-1 longshots winning the first two legs of the sequence. The winning horses were:

Race 6: Small Reason $19.40

Race 7: Tigre $19.20

Race 8: Ghostinyou $7.80

Race 9: Celestial Graze $17.80

Race 10: Pudding $5.40

Race 11: Frenchmen Street $12.40

There was a $311,588 carryover and $1,247,813 of new money wagered Saturday.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 14 racing days in a row since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521.

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool Sunday will be $50,000 and will begin with Race 5. The sequence includes an allowance optional claimer for 3-year-olds and up at seven furlongs featuring Arindel’s Florida Sire Stakes champion Octane and Swale (G3) runner-up Dean Delivers (who scratched out of Saturday’s Benny the Bull) and the $55,000 Surfside for fillies and mares at seven furlongs.

Pudding Wins the Benny the Bull

Smile Sprint (G3) runner-up Pudding drove past a game Gatsby in the stretch to win Saturday’s $65,000 Benny the Bull, covering seven furlongs in 1:24.22.

Owned by trainer Elizabeth Dobles and Imaginary Stable and ridden by Leonel Reyes, Pudding was rated off a :22.26 and :44.90 set by King Cab before moving three-wide entering the stretch and driving by Gatsby. Pudding, a 7-year-old daughter of Two Step Salsa, has won 10 of 36 starts and is 12-4-2-4 at Gulfstream.