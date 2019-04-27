Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed Thursday at $700,000, Mandatory Sunday 6/8/2022

Pudding Highweight for Thursday’s Cooper City Time Passage Looks to Follow in Outfoxed’s Hoofprints

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $700,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 21 consecutive racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held on Sunday, when the total pool is expected to approach $3 million.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring the $60,000 Cooper City in Race 7.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequeuence.

Pudding Highweight for Thursday’s Cooper City

Imaginary Stables and trainer Elizabeth Dobles have enjoyed considerable success at Gulfstream Park in recent years. The proof may well be in the ‘Pudding’ Thursday, when owner/trainer Dobles is scheduled to saddle the 7-year-old gelding for a start in the $60,000 Cooper City.

Pudding is assigned to carry highweight of 126 pounds while conceding 6-10 pounds to five rivals in the six-furlong overnight handicap.

The son of Two Step Salsa returned to winning form in the $100,000 Sprint for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs March 1, withstanding race-long pressure to prevail by a neck. Pudding’s victory snapped a streak of six consecutive losses for the ultra-consistent gelding since capturing an overnight handicap last summer in his first start off the claim. That victory capped a four-race winning streak.

Leonel Reyes has the call for the Cooper City.

Old Time Revival, another hard-knocking 7-year-old gelding, was claimed for $16,000 by owner/trainer Daniel Pita out of a commanding 2 ¼-length victory in a six-furlong optional claiming starter allowance May 13. The son of Brethren was graded stakes-placed during his 3-year-old season and has amassed earnings of more than $325,000.

Miguel Vasquez has the return call.

Robert Cotran’s Real Talk will seek to recapture his 3-year-old season form in the Cooper City. The Joe Orseno-trained 4-year-old colt is scheduled to make his second start since being claimed for $62,500 April 30. The son of Gemologist will make a return to the main track after finishing a troubled sixth in his turf debut May 28.

Samuel Camacho Jr. is set to ride Real Talk for the first time.

Daniel Walters’ Absolute Grit, who won three straight races prior to a second-place finish in a May 20 optional claiming starter allowance, Abdul Samet Tekin and Maria Sol Aller’s Reservenotattained and Miracles Trading International Inc’s High Yield Kitten round out the field.

Time Passage Looks to Follow in Outfoxed’s Hoofprints

Laurie Plesa, Karl Glassman and Cathi Glassman’s Time Passage is scheduled to make her career debut in a Race 2 maiden special weight race for 2-year-old fillies at Gulfstream Park, looking to follow in her half-sister’s hoofprints.

The Florida-bred filly is a half-sister to Bill Mott-trained Outfoxed, a daughter of Valiant Minister who ventured to Gulfstream last summer and fall to capture two legs of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series, the $200,000 Susan’s Girl and the $400,000 My Dear Girl.

The Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Time Passage, who was purchased for $85,000 at the 2021 OBS October sale, is from the first crop of Tunwoo, a son of Medaglia d’Oro who finished third in his debut and only career start in 2018 for trainer Bob Baffert. Tunwoo, who was purchased as a yearling for $775,000, is a half-brother to Chitu, a Baffert-trained graded-stakes winner by Henny Hughes who has established himself as a prominent Florida stallion.