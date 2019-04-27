Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed Sunday at $650,000 5/28/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $650,000 for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 18th racing day in a row since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10 with the featured ninth race, a mile and 70-yard contest on the Tapeta, featuring a field of eight including Republique, a half-sister to 2021 Preakness (G1) winner Rombauer. A 3-year-old daughter of Strong Mandate, Republique won first time out April 14 for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The competition includes stablemate Running Legacy, third in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) last time out, and Love Her Lots, third last time on the turf in the Honey Fox.

The Rainbow 6 will begin with a 1 1/16-mile turf event for $16,000 claimers featuring a field of 11, and will close with another 1 1/16-mile turf event for $16,000 maidens.