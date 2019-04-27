Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $450,000 5/22/2022

Racing Resumes Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a guaranteed jackpot pool of $450,000 when racing resumes Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 3, a $20,000 claiming event at seven furlongs for 3-year-olds and up. Three of the six runners will be going out first time off claims for trainers Saffie Joseph Jr., Peter Walder and Rasharn Creque. The sequence will also include two turf races including the fourth race, a five furlong event for starter optional claimers.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.