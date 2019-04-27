Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Hit for $80,364 10/21/2022

$50,000 Guarantee Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There was one winning ticket on Gulfstream Park’s Rainbow 6 Friday afternoon worth $80,364.94.

The popular 20-cent wager will begin again Saturday with a $50,000 gross jackpot guarantee.

The carryover jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 begins with Race 6, a starter optional claimer at seven furlongs on the main track. There’s a 7-5 favorite on the morning line in Sea Trident. Trained by Claudio Gonzalez, Sea Trident was claimed by Gonzalez for $12,500 August 6 and has won each of his two starts since. Sea Trident enters the race off a 6 ½ length victory against similar last out.

Gonzalez has the tepid favorite in Race 7 in Smooth Rico, who was claimed out of his last race for $35,000.

Saturday’s featured race, a $51,000 allowance optional claimer at 6 ½ furlongs, drew a field of eight including 9-5 favorite The Distractor, who comes into the race with three wins and two seconds in his last five starts for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.