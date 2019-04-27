Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Hit for $47,591 11/18/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 was hit Friday afternoon for $47,591.24.

The popular Rainbow 6 sequence started in Race 4 with a $14.20 winner in Hazardous Humor. The longshot Sixty One won Race 5 and returned $29.80. The final four races were won by Gunesh ($10.60), Septemberten ($5.20), Mr Tito’s ($7.20) and Mr Matuschek ($23.80).

The carryover jackpot is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Racing continues Saturday with a 12:10 p.m. first race post and two stakes races – the $60,000 Juvenile and $60,000 Juvenile Fillies.