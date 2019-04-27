Gulfstream’s Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Expected to Exceed $2 Million 8/12/2022

Saturday’s Mandatory Includes Benny the Bull

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout Saturday of Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to approach $2 million or more.

The Rainbow 6 sequence Saturday will begin with Race 6 at approximately 3:07 ET with a carryover of $311,588.

Gulfstream handicapper Ron Nicoletti’s ticket includes a 12-1 shot in Charming Charlie in Race 8.

Nicoletti’s co-host Brian Nadeau is all in singling Oriental Park in the opening leg.

A closer look at the sequence:

6th Race: 5 ½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, $12,500 claiming

The sequence begins with a field of nine sprinting on the main track. Oriental Park is 8-5 on the morning line. A winner of two of 12 starts, one of three at the distance, Oriental Park was second last against $6,250 claimers. Miguel Vasquez, who rode Oriental Park in his last two starts, is on Negligence (6-1) for trainer Scott Acker. The 3-year-old gelding drops in class after finishing sixth last out with a 10-pound apprentice. Dirt Road Dollars (4-1) goes out first time off the claim by Monica McGoey.

7th Race: Mile & 70 yards Tapeta, maiden 2-year-olds, $55,000

A wide-open field of 10 with five making their debuts. Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. sends out Coalminer’s Kitten (4-1), a son of Kitten’s Joy, for his debut and will also saddle Doc Ballard (5-1), who finished fifth in his debut at Churchill Downs before checking in eighth at Churchill last time out. Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse sends out Universal Hero (6-1) and Lights of Broadway(6-1), both making their debut, and Carlos David saddles Shea On the Lam (9-2) for his first start.

8th Race: 1 1/16-mile Tapeta, 3-year-olds and up, $12,500 Claiming

We stay on Tapeta for the third leg of the sequence. Silent Chaos (5-1) has both of his wins on the Tapeta and drops in company for Casse and jockey Edwin Gonzalez. My Man Flint (5-2) and trained by Rohan Crichton, is 4-0-2-1 on Tapeta and comes into the race off a second against similar company. Jockey Zayas and trainer Joseph have been quite successful together and they team up here with Ghostinyou (4-1). Our Noble Ortega goes out for trainer Gustavo Delgado and Vasquez and is a generous 15-1.

9th Race: 6 ½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, $35,000 Claiming

Another wide-open field. Caminero (3-1) is a tepid favorite in the field of nine and brings together Joseph and Zayas. Trainer Elizabeth Dobles will send out two in Poseidon’s Son (9-2) and Full Disclosure (5-1). who was claimed last out for a stable that is 31-percent first off the claim.

10th race: 7 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, $64,000 Stake

The Benny the Bull has brought together a talented group of eight Florida-breds including graded stakes placed Dean Delivers (9-5), Pudding (7-2), Absolute Grit (3-1), Shivaree (15-1) and Real Talk (12-1), and stakes winners King Cab (5-1) and Gatsby (10-1). Dean Delivers makes his second start off a four-month layoff. Pudding, four of seven at the distance, enters off a second-place finish in the Smile Sprint (G3). Shivaree was second in the 2020 Florida Derby (G1) and cuts back in distance.

11th Race: 5 ½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, $10,000 Claiming

Here’s hoping you’re still alive come this last leg of the Rainbow 6. Things don’t get any easier with this field of 11 and a tepid 3-1 favorite in Zamfir, who is seeking his third consecutive victory after being claimed last out by Angel Rodriguez. Frenchmen Street (7-2) drops slightly in class after finishing second last time out. The 7-year-old has placed in nine of 13 starts at the distance. Sassy But Smart (9-2) goes out first time for Amador Sanchez, who is 18-percent first claim.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 14 racing days in a row since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for $118,521.