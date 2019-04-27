Gulfstream’s Happy Hour Racing Kicks off Weekend Schedule 6/16/2022

$75,000 Game Face, $60,000 Coral Gables Saturday $50,000 Guaranteed Gross Pool in Rainbow 6

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s weekend of live racing kicks off Friday with Happy Hour Racing, featuring a 2:55 p.m. first race post and drink specials at the popular Breezeway Bar.

The 10-race program includes a 5 ½ furlong, maiden special weight event for 2-year-old fillies. The nine-horse field includes Luna Tuna and Trust Me, both second in their debuts, and Infinite Diamond, a $120,000 daughter of The Big Beast making her debut. The feature on the card, a $75,000 allowance optional claimer at a mile for 3-year-old fillies, drew a field of eight including Ha’ Penny, a two-length winner of her last after finishing eighth behind multiple-stakes winner Luna Belle in Laurel’s Beyond the Wire. The competition includes Rachel’s Rock, who returned from an eight-month layoff May 22 to break her maiden impressively in her second career start by 3 ¼ lengths.

Gulfstream’s popular 20-cent Rainbow 6, which had multiple winning tickets as part of its mandatory payout Sunday of $62,565.32, will begin Friday with a guaranteed gross pool of $50,000.

Saturday’s 12-race program, with a first race post of 12:55 p.m., will include the $75,000 Game Face at 6 ½ furlongs for 3-year-old fillies and the $60,000 Coral Gables at 1 1/16-mile on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up. Last Leaf, a multiple-stakes winner, will likely be favored in the Game Face while the Coral Gables will feature Calibrator, a winner of five of 11 starts and Mr. Steele runner-up Eamonn. Ramsey Solution will be making his first start since finishing second in July in the Baltimore-Washington Turf Cup (G3) at Pimlico and Sailing Solo, winner of the 2020 Mr. Steele, will be making his first start since finishing fourth in January of 2021 in the Colonel Bradley at Fair Grounds.

The Coral Gables will be one of several races contested on Tapeta over the weekend as Gulfstream begins work on building a new turf course.