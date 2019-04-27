Gulfstream’s Big Weekend: Belmont Stakes Watch Party, Mandatory Payouts, Full Fields 6/9/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will play host to a big weekend of racing with a Belmont Stakes Watch Party, mandatory payouts, three stake races, and full fields.

First race post for Friday’s 12-race program featuring the $60,000 Bay Harbor Islands, is 1:15 p.m. First race for Saturday’s 14-race program, featuring 183 entries and the $75,000 Not Surprising and $75,000 Martha Washington, is 11:45 a.m.

Saturday’s Belmont Stakes (G1) highlights a 12-race program featuring eight Grade 1 stakes. Fans can advance wager Saturday’s Belmont Stakes card at Gulfstream Friday.

The Belmont Stakes features Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Rick Strike and Kentucky Oaks (G1) runner-up Nest along with Creative Minister, third in the Preakness (G1) after breaking his maiden at Gulfstream, Mo Donegal, fifth in the Derby and third in Gulfstream’s Holy Bull (G3), and Gulfstream-based Skippylongstocking, fifth in the Preakness.

The Belmont is scheduled to go off at 6:44 p.m. Earlier in the day Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) winner Speaker’s Corner will take on undefeated Flightline in the Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (G1).

Fans at Gulfstream will be able to buy a Belmont Jewel souvenir glass for $15 in Ten Palms. The restaurant will also offer a $55+ buffet. XB Reward members will be eligible to win between $10-$250 in Spin to Win contests in the Breezeway. Fans can sign up for XB Rewards for free in Silks.

On Sunday, Gulfstream will have mandatory payouts on its Rainbow 6, Late Pick 5, and Super Hi-5. The Rainbow 6 is expected to climb as high as $4 million.