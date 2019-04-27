Gulfstream to Significantly Increase Purses for Championship Meet and Winter Season 10/5/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park announced today significant purse increases for maiden special weight and allowance races for the 2022-2023 Championship Meet, which will get under way Dec. 26, as well as substantial purse increases for the same conditions during the current Sunshine Meet from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24.

Gulfstream’s Championship Meet will once again feature Pegasus World Cup Day with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), $1 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), and $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3), as well as the $1 million Florida Derby (G1) April 1 and $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 4.

Maiden special weight purses will total $84,000 (including $14,000 from FTHA-FOA) beginning opening day of the Championship Meet Dec. 26 – an increase of $24,000. Allowance races will total $86,000-$88,000 (including $14,000 from FTHA-FOA) – an increase of $25,000.

The Sunshine Meet’s December calendar will see maiden special weight purses total $70,000 ($10,000 from FTHA-FOA) and allowance purses total between $71,000-$73,000 ($10,000 from FTHA-FOA). Increases will be $10,000.

December will also mark the start of racing on Gulfstream’s new turf course, which has been enhanced with new drainage and irrigation systems.