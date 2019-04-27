Gulfstream to Cancel Friday Racing 4/13/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park announced today it has canceled live racing Friday, April 14, to allow horsemen, backstretch workers, employees and the public to recover from an unprecedented storm that swept through South Florida Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The storm, which caused Gulfstream to cancel racing Thursday, resulted in tornado warnings, flooded streets, and the closing of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as well as schools and businesses throughout the area.

Gulfstream will be open for simulcasting Friday.