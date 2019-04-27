Gulfstream-Saratoga Handicapping Tournament Begins Saturday 7/21/2022

Weekly Prizes of $2,500 Leading Up to Labor Day Championship

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will offer the best of both worlds with live racing and a handicapping tournament featuring races from Saratoga beginning Saturday, July 23 through Saturday, Sept. 3.

Bettors playing the $2,500 Six Pix will be asked to select the winners of the last three races at Gulfstream and the last three races at Saratoga each Saturday. Those selecting the most winners will share in the $2,500 prize. The contest will run each Saturday with the top 50 players competing in a $5,000 tournament Labor Day weekend.

XB Rewards members are eligible for one entry each week. Anyone who is not an XB Rewards member can sign up for free in Silks.

All entries must be turned in each week to the Rewards Desk at Silks. The deadline Saturday is 4:40 p.m.