Gulfstream Rainbow 6 Jackpot at $75,000 Saturday 6/16/2023

Jockey Pinto Wins First Race, Flakes & Charlie’s Wish Meet in Game Face

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot will have a guaranteed pool Saturday of $75,000.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will include the $75,000 Game Face and $60,000 Biscayne Park and will begin with Race 7, an allowance optional claimer at five furlongs on the Tapeta for fillies and mares. Sequin Lady will attempt to win her third consecutive race for trainer Carlos David and fifth in 12 starts on the Tapeta.

The carryover jackpot is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Jockey Pinto Wins First Race

Jockey Eduardo Pinto, 18, made his second career ride a winning one Friday, driving the maiden Tayyara home in the second race for his first victory on his second mount.

Pinto, a native of Venezuela, raced second with the 10-1 shot through an opening quarter before drawing away down the stretch after dueling with Miss Unconcerned. Tayyara, owned by Soldi Stable LLC and trained by Jose D’Angelo, covered six furlongs on the Tapeta in 1:12.91 in her third career start.

“He’s been galloping for me and other people,” D’Angelo said. “He’s done a good job and you never know how someone is going to do unless you give them a chance.”

Flakes, Charlie’s Wish Meet in Game Face

BC Racing LLC’s Flakes, third and beaten two lengths in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), meets Charlie’s Wish and six others in Saturday’s $75,000 Game Face at 6 ½ furlongs on the main track.

After finishing third in the Oaks, Flakes, a daughter of Frosted, finished second May 26 against allowance optional claiming company over a muddy track. Charlie’s Wish, a daughter of First Dude, won against restricted allowance company May 29 at Gulfstream before just missing going 1 1/16-mile at Churchill Downs May 5.

The Game Face goes as the 11th race. The 10th race, the $60,000 Biscayne Park for fillies and mares at 5 ½ furlongs on the Tapeta, has a 7-5 favorite in Choose Joy, who has eight victories in 17 starts and who won her only start on Tapeta. Sassy Beast comes into the race off two consecutive victories.