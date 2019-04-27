Gulfstream: Irad Ortiz Jr. Ties Gulfstream Record with 7-Win Day 2/3/2023

Eclipse Award-Winning Jockey First to Win 7 Races in a Row

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr. equalled the record for most wins by a jockey on a card at Gulfstream Park Friday after riding the winners of seven consecutive races on a nice-race program.

Ortiz shares the Gulfstream record with four other jockeys: Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey (3/11/96), Tyler Gaffalione (7/4/17), Luis Saez (1/24/18; 3/29/18) and Paco Lopez (3/21/20).

Ortiz became the only jockey in Gulfstream history to win seven races in a row.

“It feels great. Everything worked out so good today. Everything came out perfect out there. It was one of those days where everything goes your way, so you enjoy it,” Ortiz said. “We had some live horses, and we always try to look on the positive side with them and ride them all with confidence. But every day doesn’t work like today. It’s hard, but today was one of those days.”

The 30-year-old jockey, who was recently awarded the Eclipse Award for the 2022 racing season, swept Races 2-8 on the nine-race card.

“It’s my first time winning seven races in one day,” Ortiz said. “So, I feel great."

The three-time Championship Meet titlist at Gulfstream guided Dignified ($7.20) to victory in Race 2 to start his streak before also scoring aboard Little Jewel ($4.20), Lakota Territory ($5.60), Riveting Spirit ($7), Tape to Tape ($4.20), Rhymes Like Dimes ($4.40) and Six Minus ($7.40) in Races 3-8, respectively. Ortiz, who finished fifth aboard favored Maclin in Race 1, finished seventh aboard Turn On the Charm in Race 9.

Ortiz leads the Championship Meet standings with 44 winners, 10 more than defending champion Luis Saez.