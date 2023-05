Gulfstream Cancels Thursday Racing 4/13/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park has cancelled live racing Thursday due to Wednesday’s severe weather that resulted in tornado warnings, flooded streets, and the closing of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and schools throughout the area.

The opening of Gulfstream’s casino today has been pushed back from 10 a.m. to noon. Silks will be closed for simulcasting.