‘Grown Up’ Grand Ave Girl Set for Saturday’s Powder Break 6/23/2022

Florida Derby Hero White Abarrio Seeks to Regroup in Ohio Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – e Five Racing Thoroughbreds’ Grand Ave Girl is scheduled to make a return to Gulfstream Park’s Tapeta course for Saturday’s $75,000 Powder Break, seeking to run back to a recent impressive stakes performance on turf.

The 4-year-old daughter of Runhappy, who captured the May 8 Monroe by 4 ¼ lengths on turf, is no stranger to Gulfstream’s all-weather surface, over which the David Fawkes trainee graduated by 7 ¼ lengths last fall and went on to build a 1-1-1 record in her three subsequent starts. She has gone on to win two of her next three starts on turf.

Grand Ave Girl ran her first three races on dirt without success, twice for trainer Chad Brown in New York and once for Fawkes, before her graduation on Tapeta.

“She gets across dirt OK, but I definitely think she’s better on [Tapeta] or turf,” Fawkes said. “I think it’s the surface. She gets a good, solid feel of it. She’s also grown up a lot.”

Emisael Jaramillo has the return call aboard Grand Ave Girl, who is scheduled to meet seven other fillies and mares in the mile-and-70-yard Powder Break.

Big Frank Stable and Mad Dog Racing Stable’s Sugar Fix is scheduled to make a two-week turn-around in the Powder Break after finishing second behind stablemate Lovely Luv in the June 12 Ginger Punch for Florida-breds on Tapeta.

“Ideally, this race was supposed to be three weeks after the Ginger Punch, but then the Florida-bred race got pushed back a week. That put us closer to this race,” Joseph said. “We’re coming back quick, but she came out of that race really well, so we’ll give it a go.”

Edgard Zayas, who is scheduled to return to action Friday after being on the sidelines for six-month while recovering from shoulder surgery, has been named to ride Sugar Fix, who he has guided to three victories from four rides.

Starship Stables and trainer Steve Dwoskin’s Starship Nterprise, who finished third behind Grand Ave Girl in the Monroe before finishing second on Tapeta in an optional claiming allowance taken off the turf, will seek her first victory since capturing the Martha Washington in June 2021.

Hector Berrios has the call on the 4-year-old daughter of Honor Code.

G U Racing Stable LLC and D’Angelo Stable’s Conundrum Queen is slated to seek her fourth victory in a row while making her stakes debut for trainer Jose D’Angelo. The 4-year-old daughter, who was claimed for $12,500 out of a victory on Tapeta two starts back, captured a starter allowance race on turf in her first start for her current connections last time out.

Leading jockey Miguel Vasquez is scheduled to ride Conundrum Queen for the first time in the Powder Break.

Stephen Screnci’s Kate’s Kingdom, Chad Schumer and Stephan Screnci’s Karakatsie, Vann Bran Equine Inc.’s Money Factor, and Andie Biancone and Patrick Biancone’s Andie One round out the field.

Florida Derby Hero White Abarrio Seeks to Regroup in Ohio

C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio, who captured the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream March 26, will seek to regroup from an off-the-board finish in the Kentucky Derby (G1) in Saturday’s $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown.

“It’s a very important race – his first race since the Derby. We want to get back on track,” said trainer Joseph Thursday from Ohio. “It’s a competitive race. There are some good horses in the race, so he’s going to have to bring his ‘A’ Game.”

Tyler Gaffalione has the call the 3-year-old son of Race Day, who has gone undefeated in four starts at Gulfstream and 0-for-2 at Churchill Downs, where he finished third in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) last fall.

White Abarrio, who is rated second in the morning-line at 7-2, will face Lexington Stakes (G3) winner Tawny Port, who was beaten only 4 ¾ lengths by Rich Strike while finishing seventh in the Kentucky Derby. Brad Cox-trained Tawny Port is the 3-1 morning-line favorite. Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner Classic Causeway will seek to rebound from back-to-back 11th-place finishes in the Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby in his first start for trainer Kenny McPeek.

White Abarrio, who also captured the Holy Bull (G3) during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet, finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby after racing wide throughout.

“It was a fast pace and he was hung wide at every bend. He was like five-wide, seven-wide, nine-wide. He never really got a chance,” Joseph said. “He made a move from the half-mile to the quarter-pole. But when he was making the move, you knew he couldn’t sustain it because of how wide he was running. After he made the move, he flattened out. He was a tired horse.”

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for four racing days following a June 11 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10 on Friday’s Happy Hour program. The first of 10 races will go to post at 2:55 p.m.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.