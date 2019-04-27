Grand Ave Girl Rolls to Victory in Monroe Stakes 5/8/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – e Five Thoroughbred Racing’s Grand Ave Girl validated her 3-5 favorite’s role in Sunday’s $75,000 Monroe Stakes, scoring a thoroughly dominating 4 ½-length front-running victory under Emisael Jaramillo.

The David Fawkes-trained 4-year-old daughter of Runhappy set uncontested fractions of 25.27 and 50.27 (seconds) for the first half-mile of the 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares on her way to a final clocking of 1:43.20.

Grand Ave Girl was winless in her first three career starts on dirt before showing dramatic improvement when switched to turf and Tapeta.

“It worked out perfect. Jaramillo rode one of my horses earlier today and finished second. After the race he said this filly should love (the firm turf),” Fawkes said.

The Monroe was the first stakes victory for Grand Ave Girl, who was purchased for $300,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September sale.

Ballymore Star, who chased Grand Ave Girl most of the way, held on for second, a nose ahead of Starship Nterprise.

Earlier on Sunday’s card, Donald R. Dizney LLC’s Running Memories ($11) closely attended pacesetter Miss Auramet into the stretch before edging away from the 3-5 favorite to win the $60,000 Golden Beach, a five-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on turf.

Ridden by Edgar Perez, Running Memories ran five furlongs over a firm turf course in 55.97 seconds to prevail by 1 ¾ lengths. Miss Auramet held second, 1 ¼ lengths over Palomita. Joe Orseno trains Running Memories.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for seven racing days since one lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.